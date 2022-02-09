Nancy Harper

Graveside services for Nancy Gwendolyn Biggs Harper will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Harper died on Jan. 14, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1959, to William Ellison Biggs and Nancy Gwendolyn Champion Biggs in Stuttgart, Germany.
She lived in Killeen most of her life and went to Killeen High School. She attended Beauty College and spent many years as a beautician for J.C. Penney and Glytz before retiring.
Nancy had a heart as big as Texas and loved to make people laugh. Nancy also took great pleasure in recreating the family recipes for all of the special occasions.
Nancy met the love of her life in April 2021. Douglas came to her rescue and became the person that she could count on everyday.
They were just starting their life together in Lott when she became ill. He visited her almost every day during her illness. He was her rock and kept her motivated to get better to come home.
Nancy is survived by her boyfriend, Douglas Watts; siblings, William Biggs, Kathleen Labry, John Biggs, Dennis Biggs, Richard Biggs, Kenneth Biggs, Charles Biggs, Patricia McCain, Stanley Biggs, Steven Biggs and Bryan Biggs; sister-in-law Charlene Biggs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by both parents, William and Nancy Biggs; three brothers, David, James and Michael Biggs; her sister Penelope Sjolund; and her son Justin Quaid Harper.
