Memorial services for Nancy Jean Brewer, 80, of Lampasas, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Refuge Ministries.
Mrs. Brewer died on Oct. 20, 2021. Nancy was born Sept. 20, 1941, in San Antonio to Morris and Eleanor Mack.
Nancy graduated from Killeen High School in 1959. She then held many jobs as a clerical clerk, working numerous administration jobs throughout the years. In her past time, she enjoyed going on cruises, playing cards, traveling to Las Vegas, and her number one love was spending time with her family and many friends.
Nancy is proceeded in death by her parents, her brothers Morris Lee Mack Jr. and Charles R. Mack, and her sister Thelma Walker.
She is survived by her sister, Ethel “Sissy” Osborne of Copperas Cove; children, Kelly Bradfute and her husband, Duey, of Lampasas, Richard Brewer and his wife, Denise, of Copperas Cove, and Jeffrey Brewer and his wife, Leona, of Temple; grandchildren Kevin Bradfute, Cory Bradfute, Jason Brewer, Brent, Dakota, and Brooke Schmidt, Caitlyn Baez, Kassie Brewer, Adam Brewer, Kaleb Brewer, Kaden Brewer, along with 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Brewer family.
