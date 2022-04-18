Memorial services for Nancy Jean Rosenberry (Miller), 64, of Killeen will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Rosenberry died on April 13, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born April 15, 1957, to Robert and Patricia Miller in Aurora, Colorado, as the fifth child in a family of 10.
Nancy later moved to Killeen, where she met her best pal, James (Rosie) Rosenberry. Nancy and Rosie were married in 2011 and enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends. Nancy was known for her generous heart and warm smile and will be missed by all who loved her.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and three of her siblings.
She is survived by her beloved husband, six siblings and many nieces and nephews, as well as more friends than one can count.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Rosenberry family.
