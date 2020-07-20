Nancy lynn Murphy

Memorial services for Nancy Murphy, 68, of Harker Heights will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Mrs. Murphy died July 5, 2020, in Harker Heights.
She was born Jan, 4, 1952, in Crane to William E. Sr. and Betty (Irby) Berry.
In her younger years she attended school at McCamey High School. After high school she would further her education at Central Texas College and receive a nursing degree. She would go on to working at several nursing homes. Mrs. Murphy has spent the last 25 years as a resident of Harker Heights. She loved to play bingo any chance she could. She was a very handy women who loved to seamstress and quilt beautiful things.
Mrs. Murphy was preceded in death by her parents William Sr. and Betty Berry as well as one sister and three brothers.
Survivors include son Ricky and Misty Kennedy of Temple, daughter Cindy Robinson of Harker Heights, one brother George Berry of McCamey, and five grand-children, Malik Kennedy, Kobe Robinson, Arianna Robinson, Isaiah McCleskey, and Mariah Arguelles as well as one great grand-child on the way.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
