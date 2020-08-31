Nathan Johnson Sr.

Memorial services with full military honors for Nathan Jerome Johnson Sr., 60, will take place at 9 a.m. Friday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Johnson died August 16, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was baptized at an early age at Litway Missionary Baptist Church in Savannah, Ga.
He attended Grace Christian Center in Killeen.
Nathan was a graduate of Sol. C. Johnson High School in Savannah, Ga., and a United States Army veteran. He received his Certification in Advanced Level Professional - Logistics from North Lake College and was employed by Lockheed Martin Corporation.
Mr. Johnson was a very caring and kind man. His peaceful and gentle demeanor was loved by all who were blessed to meet him. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, karaoke, container gardening, and cooking. He also enjoyed showing off his lawn care skills and providing lawn care tips which earned him the nickname “Chemical Dan”.
Survivors include his wife, Gail; four children, Nathan Jr., Gregory, Janae, and Kaylah; one brother, Michael E. Johnson Jr.; two nephews, Julius J. Frazier Jr. and Terrell Frazier (Veronica); one niece, Candace Y. Frazier; mother-in-law, Edlee Johnson; brother-in- law, Jason Johnson Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family kindly requests that per CDC and state mandate, attendees wear masks and practice social distancing. The family also requests that only family be at the Johnson home after the memorial service in order to observe social distancing for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Should you wish to give anything to the family (i.e. gift cards for food, cards, etc.), please bring them to the memorial service or arrangements can be made for drop-off or mail.
