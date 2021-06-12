Nazaria Caracheo de Ortega

Services for Nazaria (Rosario) Caracheo de Ortega, 94, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial services will immediately follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
She died June 6, 2021.
She was born July 26, 1926, in El Rancho de las Galeras to Macedonio Caracheo and Rosita Ferrel Caracheo. She was the first of five children.
She grew up in Cortazar, GTO, Mexico. Nazaria had a very happy childhood, she loved to sing and dance. She grew up knowing and loving the Lord.
She taught catechism to a lot of the children in her hometown. Her faith in the Lord was an inspiration to us all.
In her late teens, she worked in a canning factory, where she loved her job and made many friends there.
At the age of 26, she met Trinidad Ortega, the love of her life. They married and had nine children, four boys and five girls. They worked in the fields for many years.
She then worked at Meadows and Fowler Elementary schools (KISD). She retired from KISD in the late ‘80s.
Gardening was a passion for her, and she loved to share the vegetables and flowers that she grew with family and friends. She was known for her delicious tamales.
She became a U.S. citizen in 1993 and passed her exam with flying colors. Nazaria was devoted to her husband and family. She loved her Lord and savior.
She was one of the sweetest persons you could ever meet. She is greatly missed.
Nazaria is preceded in death by her husband, Trinidad Ortega; daughter, Lucy Lewis; grandson, Ben Ortega Jr.; sisters, Angelica and Paulita; brother, Ciro.
Survivors include her children, Ben Ortega (Chely); Rose Mary Pereira (Lupe); Susie Boulter (Les); Maria Elena Bailey (Scott), Trini Ortega Jr. (Judy); Jose Ortega; Jesus Ortega (Linda) Maria San Juana Koestens (Damien-son); one sister Leanor Caracheo and 16 grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
