Services for Nazel Soileau Herbert, 97, of Killeen will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Killeen. Interment to follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Ms. Herbert died Dec. 28, 2022 in Temple. She was born Jan. 26, 1925 in Ville Platte, La.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.