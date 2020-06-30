Private graveside services for Neal Davisson, 87, of Copperas Cove, were held on April 16 at Pidcoke Cemetery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Davisson died April 14, 2020.
He was born Oct. 20, 1932, to the late Earl and Zelma Deweese Davisson in Calhoun County, W.V.
Mr. Davisson met Lucille Steele and they married on Aug. 3, 1952. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1953. While in the Army, Mr. Davisson was in the infantry, was a fireman, and aviation specialist working as an air traffic controller. He served for 20 years before retiring.
After retirement, he owned and operated NCOA Insurance Company in Copperas Cove for over 20 years.
After his second retirement, Mr. Davisson focused on his hobbies. He loved to hunt and fish and was an avid gardener. He took great pride in his garden and harvested an abundance of vegetables that he would then share with his friends and neighbors. His greatest joy came from spending his time with his two grandchildren, Jordan and Mitchell. He loved taking them fishing and hunting and took pride in sponsoring their little league sports teams. He was then promoted to great grandpa and began spoiling his two great-granddaughters, Leighton and Lauren.
Mr. Davisson was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Virginia Davisson; sister, Darie Stutler; and a brother, James Davisson.
Survivors include his wife, Lucille Davisson until her passing on June 24, 2020, just 10 weeks later; his son, James Davisson and wife, Melinda; brothers, Glendon Davisson and wife, Alicia, Buddy Davisson and wife, Marium; sister, Marie Walker; two grandchildren, Jordan Powell and husband, Chance, Mitchell Davisson and wife, Tyler; and great-granddaughters, Leighton Marie Powell, Lauren James Davisson; and several nieces and nephews.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
