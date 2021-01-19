Nelita Rosa Wessels
The world lost a beloved wife and mother on January 16, 2021. Nelita Rosa Morgan was born in Oklahoma City, OK on December 24, 1938 to Jannie Rosa Morgan and Harry Elston Morgan.
Nelita graduated from Del City High School (OK) in 1957. There she met the love of her life, Harold Charles Wessels. They married January 2nd, 1958. The couple traveled the country as the United States Airforce gave the orders. During this time, three children; Bill, Keith, and Lucette were added to the family. Nelita & Harold settled in Copperas Cove, TX after Harold’s retirement in 1975.
Nelita was a keypunch operator, homemaker and bookkeeper. She worked beside Harold at Cove Lawnmower Shop until they retired for the 2nd time in 1991. Her hobbies included bowling, baking & decorating cakes, crafting and sewing. She was most proud of sharing her creations with family & friends.
Upon retirement, the couple bought an RV traveling all over the United States with longtime friends. Favorite destinations included Vegas, South Florida and Key West. She loved fishing, snorkeling and collecting shells.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harold C. Wessels of Copperas Cove; sons, Bill Wessels of Levita, Keith Wessels and wife Christie of Killeen; daughter, Lucette Bredt of Kempner and brother Elston Morgan of Lake Wales, FL.
Aside from the children she doted on, Nelita is survived by grandchildren; Rowdy, Trent and Waylon; great grandson: Trace. She is also loved by a multitude of nieces and nephews across the country.
A Memorial service will be held at on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 2:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Immanuel Lutheran Church can be made in Nelita’s name.
