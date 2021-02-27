Graveside services for Nellie Aline Coombes Bomer, 88, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Bomer died peacefully Feb. 21, 2021, at her residence, Mercy House in Temple.
Nellie Bomer grew up in Corpus Christi, where she met Maurice Bomer, the love of her life of over 53 years. Nellie and Maurice settled in Killeen in 1977.
They were owners of the former Skyline Gallery, Framing and Quilting.
Nellie was a member of First Baptist Church of Killeen, a member of the Killeen Quilt Guild and The Modern Study Club. Quilting was her passion.
She loved teaching quilting to the young military spouses and others, donating her baby quilts, and making gift quilts for many loved ones.
Nellie Bomer was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Bomer, and son-in-law Pablo Gomez.
Survivors include daughter Pamela Bomer Gomez and grandson, Jordan of Longview; daughter Bonnie Bomer Kilpatrick of Belton; grandson Jason, wife Aria; great-granddaughters Chloe and Cora of Austin, grandson David, wife Carrie; great-grandson Clark; and great-granddaughters Margot and Mae of Austin; and son Maurice “Moe” Bomer, wife Jamie, grandsons Joshua and Jared, and granddaughter Sophie of Midland.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church, Killeen, and a celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Hope Pregnancy Center of Killeen, Habitat for Humanity of Killeen or to Killeen Food Care Center.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
