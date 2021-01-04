Nelson Christian Schmidt

Nelson Christian “Smitty” Schmidt, 95, passed from this world to a better one on Dec. 31, 2020.
Born to Rev. Emil and Ella (Schulze) Schmidt in Meier’s Settlement, on June 3, 1925, he was the fourth of four children: Andrew, Ethelyn and Wilbur. He graduated from Copperas Cove schools in 11th grade in 1943.
Nelson was drafted and served in the U.S. Army for two and a half years during WWII. In addition to a number of other jobs including owner/operator of a mobile feed mill and a snowcone truck, grave-digger, and occasional construction worker (he helped build the Cove Theater), he owned and operated Smitty’s Texaco on the corner of Avenue D and Main for 35 years, until 1990. He then worked at Goodyear Tire Company for 15 years until he retired at age 80.
Smitty was active in his church, Grace United Methodist Church, for many years and sang in the choir faithfully every Sunday for more than 61 years. He was a gifted singer and frequently sang at weddings, funerals, graduations and other ceremonies, as well as a barber shop quartet for many years.
Smitty married Dottie Alexander Mitchell in 1957 and helped raise her three children, Ronda, David and Ricky Mitchell, whom he loved very much. After their divorce, he married Charlene Dionne Walls on March 6, 1970, and gained an instant family with her three teenagers: Peggy, Patsy and Danny Walls, who honored him with the title of Papa and whom he loved as his own. Later, they had two more children, Nelson Jr. and Sylvia.
His devoted and loving family was one of his proudest achievements. Smitty and Charlene celebrated 50 years of marriage surrounded by family and friends in March of 2020 at Grace UMC.
Smitty succumbed to a previously undetected stomach cancer on New Year’s Eve 2020, in College Station, surrounded by his loving family.
Smitty is survived by his loving sweetheart, Charlene Schmidt; his daughters, Peggy Molnes, Patsy Conner, and Sylvia Pierdolla and their husbands, Mike Molnes, Chuck Conner, and Felix Pierdolla; his sons, Danny Walls and Nelson Schmidt, Jr., and their wives, Laurie Walls and Liz Schmidt; as well as 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins in a very large extended family.
Due to COVID-19, the celebration of his life will be a family-only graveside service conducted by his grandson, Pastor Christopher Walls, at noon on Tuesday. This service will be livestreamed on Facebook @ crawfordbowersfuneral.com/copperascove for others wishing to attend. In lieu of flowers, you may donate in his name to the charity of your choice. Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of the arrangements.
