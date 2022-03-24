Funeral services for Neosha Alize Antoine Johnson will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Simmonsville Baptist Church in Killeen.
Ms. Johnson died March 11, 2022.
She was born July 23, 1996.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Offer condolences at Paul Funeral Home and Cremation in Marlin, which is in charge of arrangements.
