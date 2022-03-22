Services for Newman Leon Hood, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights.
Mr. Hood died March 11, 2022, in Round Rock.
He was born April 19, 1928, in Robstown.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with a rosary at 7 p.m.
