No services for Ninia Deloris Richie-Thomas, 68, of Killeen are planned at this time.
Mrs. Richie-Thomas died Feb. 26, 2022. She was born Feb. 8, 1954, to Roy L. Richie and Mavis Carter Richie in Toccoa, Ga.
She is survived by her husband, Clyde Thomas Jr.; her stepdaughter, Meiko Patrick; her granddaughter, Isis Richie-West.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
