Nita V. White

Memorial services for Nita V. White are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Graveside services will immediately follow at Davis Cemetery in Briggs, Texas.

Ms. White died July 23, 2022. She was born on Jan. 31, 1928, to Syble and Raymond Smith at her grandparents’ house in Briggs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.