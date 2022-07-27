Memorial services for Nita V. White are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Graveside services will immediately follow at Davis Cemetery in Briggs, Texas.
Ms. White died July 23, 2022. She was born on Jan. 31, 1928, to Syble and Raymond Smith at her grandparents’ house in Briggs.
Nita spent most of her childhood in Lampasas and even played the snare drums in the school band.
Her brother, Lyndall “Sledge” Smith, was 10 years younger and a constant companion, especially later in life. Nita had three children: Donna Faye, Sharon Kaye and Gary Doyle with Doyle White. Nita worked with Bell Auto Supply for nearly 30 years. She was known as Mom, mother, Sister, Aunt Nita, and Nanny to many. She made her home in Temple until moving to live by her brother in Belton.
She served at East Side Baptist Church for many years, leading the Women’s Missions, working with Vacation Bible School, and organizing the Benevolence Committee. She spent many mornings at the McDonald’s with her church ladies and affectionately called them the McDonald’s Coffee Club. Later in life, she became a member of Liberty House Church in Killeen.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Moore and Gary White, both of Temple; grandchildren Neil and Jacque Elliott, Karla and Tim Hedrick, Billy and Sarah White, Amanda and Brian Maxwell, Ashleigh and Eric Seasholtz, Kaycie and Brian Falkenberg, Abbe and Glenn Youngblood, Amy and Bryan Staton, her brother Sledge and Jean Smith; nephews Kevin and Patty Smith, Toby and Darlene Smith, and niece Kecia and Jason Padgett; 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Donna Patton.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
