Funeral services for Norma Jean Bass, 82, of Killeen will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 21 at James K. Thomas Funeral Home in Trotwood, Ohio. Burial will follow at the West Memory Garden Cemetery in Moraine, Ohio.
Ms. Bass died on Sept. 9, 2021 in Killeen. She was born on April 22, 1939 in Little Rock, Ark. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
