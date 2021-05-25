A memorial service and burial for Norma Jean Adams, 88, of Killeen, will be held Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Adams died April 13, 2021, after a long battle with dementia.
She was born Feb. 15, 1933, in Gideon, Mo., to Benjamin and Effie Hankins.
She was raised in Gideon until she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Richard J. Adams Sr., on April 14, 1954, and moved to Fort Hood. Although born in Gideon, Norma would often say “I may have been born in Missouri, but I got to Texas as fast as I could!” Norma and Richard were married 54 years until his death in 2008.
Norma loved sewing, crocheting, quilting, and her Dallas Cowboys, but more than anything, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Norma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
Survivors include her children, Melody A. Wilson (Marty), Richard J. Adams, Jr. (Ann), Rodney J. Adams (Theresa); a sister, Ann Cossey (Roy); four grandchildren, Christina E. Cross (Danny), Richard J. Adams III (Danielle), Zachary L. Adams (Colleen), and Kevin M. Carroll and eight great- grandchildren, Madelyn Carroll, Taylor Carroll, Ayden Cross, Austin Cross, Rylan Adams, Lyla Adams, Blake Adams and Brooklyn Adams.
Norma will live on in the wonderful memories she made with everyone she knew and forever be in the hearts of her family and friends who loved her dearly.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.