Norma Walkup

Memorial services for Norma “Penny” Walkup, 74, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Chapel of Gracey Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive, in Waco, with Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Private inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Walkup died July 14, 2021.
She was born April 16, 1947, to the late Wiliam Ceaser and Elvira (Ybarra) Pacheco in El Paso.
She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1965 and later continued her education at the University of Texas at El Paso where she earned a BBA in Human Resource Management in 1991.
While living in El Paso, she married Bethel Ray Walkup on Dec. 24, 1983, in Dona Ana County, New Mexico.
Following her graduation from UTEP, she was employed as a Management Analyst by the Department of the Army in Fort Bliss from 1992 to 2004. In 2004, she transferred to Fort Hood in 2004 where she worked for the Department of the Army as a Management Analyst until her retirement in 2010. While at Fort Hood, she was inducted to the United States Air Defense Artillery Order of Saint Barbara in 2000.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Bethel Ray Walkup; a daughter, Anne Mickleburgh and husband Kevin; three sisters, Irene Dominguez, Gloria Carrillo and husband Leo, and Isela Kimbahl; a granddaughter, Toni Mickleburgh, and many nieces and nephews.
