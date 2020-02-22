Services for retired Lt. Col. Norman E. Sliva, 86, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 2800 Trimmier Road, Killeen. Interment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen.
Mr. Sliva died Feb. 17, 2020, at Scott & White after a lengthy illness.
He was born Aug. 4, 1933, in Olmos, a small community in south Texas.
He graduated from AC Jones HS in Beeville, Texas, and earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M College in 1954. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from Southern Illinois University.
He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in field artillery branch in 1955 and retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1982; more than 26 years of service to his country.
As a young officer, he commanded a Nike Hercules battery in Germany, served on MACV headquarters staff in Vietnam, and his last major command was as a training battalion commander at Fort Sill, Okla.
After retirement from the U.S. Army, he served 12 more years as a Department of the Army civil servant at G-3 Headquarters, Fort Hood.
Lt. Col. Sliva was awarded numerous medals, most notably the Bronze Star Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry (with palm), and a Parachutist Badge.
He was a longtime member of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church serving on the vestry and as junior warden.
Survivors include Barbara, his wife of 63 years; two sons, Glenn and Mike; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and brother.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church or to the Aggie Ring Scholarship Funds for Veterans, Association of Former Students, Texas A&M University.
