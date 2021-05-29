Norman Frencil Ford

Funeral services with military honors for Norman Frencil Ford, 82, of Temple will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home. Inurnment will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Mr. Ford died May 16, 2021, in Temple. He was born June 18, 1938, in Cumberland, Virginia. Viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com. Chisolms’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.

