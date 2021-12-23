Norman Robinson Jr.

Private services for Norman “Robby” Colwel Robinson Jr., 91, were held Thursday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Robinson died Dec. 16, 2021, in Gatesville after battling a stroke and pneumonia.
Robby was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Bronze Star with four Oak Leaf Clusters; the Army Commendation Medal; the Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver and one Bronze Star and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. After returning from Vietnam, he was further recognized by President Lyndon Johnson for his relief efforts in Texas and in Mexico during the aftermath of Hurricane Camille.
He grew up in Warwick, Rhode Island, son of Norman Colwel Robinson Sr. and Bertha Louise Coyle.
After high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard, where he was federalized and sent to Virginia to train for deployment to Korea. A serious car accident prevented his deployment and he left the Army to start a career as a painter in the local shipyards.
After a short romance, he married Phyllis “Miki” Ann Beeler in Richmond, Virginia. Shortly thereafter, they returned to Rhode Island to start what would be a 66-year marriage.
Robby returned to the Army to work his way through the ranks, retiring 28 years later as chief warrant officer 3.
His success in the military and the many businesses he ran after his military retirement can be directly attributed to his work ethic and his natural mechanical ability. There was nothing he could not fix, build, or rig.
Some of the many endeavors he undertook were: college professor at Central Texas College, Southwest field representative for the Pan American Coffee Bureau and owner of Sunshine Vans Conversions of Copperas Cove.
When he was not coming up with a new business idea, he enjoyed almost all outdoor sports. He roller skated, snow skied, snorkeled, spear fished, raced dirt bikes, wind surfed, and got in an occasional round of golf.
In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, he served 28 years with distinction as a soldier in the United States Army. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest. He was a husband, father, soldier and friend. He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.
Robby is preceded in death by his loving wife, Phyllis “Miki” Ann Robinson, and his grandson, Joel Norman Robinson.
Survivors include his brother Robert, three children: Gail Lynn (Richard) Courtney, Lisa Angela (Ronny) Barger, and Norman C. (Sandra) Robinson III. He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Richard (Dee) Courtney, Rob Courtney, Aaron (Tiffany) Robinson, Jessica Robinson, and Sean Ingram; and two great-grandchildren: Mikla Leaves and Owen Norman Robinson.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove was in charge of arrangements.
