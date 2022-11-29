Funeral services for Novolyne Cunningham, 96, of Killeen will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Cunningham died Nov. 26, 2022, at Creekside Terrace Rehabilitation in Belton.
She was born July 15, 1926, in Killeen, to David John and Lillian Jones Hicks at their home place in northeast Killeen. She was raised in Killeen, graduated from Killeen High School (now Avenue D City Hall), and was a lifelong resident.
In 1942, Novolyne married Howell Cunningham, from Youngsport; they had two daughters, Linda Jeanne and Dianna Kay, also KHS graduates.
She worked for the City of Killeen in the tax office for several years. Then she also worked for the Killeen Independent School District (KISD) in the tax office and the administration building before her retirement.
Novolyne was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Lillian Hicks; husband, Howell Cunningham; daughter, Linda Brandenburg; son-in-law Jimmy Williams; sister, Neva Wolf; and brothers, David John and Jim Hicks.
She is survived by her sister, JoAnn Jones of Pass Christian, Mississippi; a sister-in-law, Earllene Hicks of North Carolina; daughter, Dianna Williams of Killeen; son-in-law, Steve Brandenburg and his wife, Carolyn, of Brownwood; two grandsons, Chuck Brandenburg and his wife, Monica, of Killeen, and Sonny Brandenburg and his wife, Laura, of Plainview; 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Novolyne was the best ever example of Christian living and a mighty prayer warrior. She spent many hours on her knees praying for family and friends. There was no doubt she loved her Lord, her family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
