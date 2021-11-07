Obituary of Anthony “Tony” Matero
Anthony “Tony” Matero, 84, passed away on Sept. 24, 2021 in Poinciana, Florida, after a brief illness. He was born in Port Chester, NY. to Anthony John Matero and Fannie Siclari Matero. He attended Port Chester public schools, graduating in 1955.
Soon after, he joined the U.S. Army and served deployments in France, the Belgian Congo, South Korea, Italy and many U.S. military bases, retiring from Ft. Hood, Texas at the rank of Master Sergeant. During his exemplary career, Tony was assigned to the signal corps, munitions division, eventually building a specialty in electronics, including nuclear weapons electronic specialist.
While serving, he met and married the love of his life, Peggy Turner retiring with her to Harker Heights, Tx. Tony and Peggy were married for 50 years before her passing in 2019. They enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and family and playing golf, as Tony was an avid golfer. After his retirement from the military he worked for Pan American Airlines and Johnson Controls. They eventually moved to Florida where they lived for 25 years. He is survived by his daughters Nicky and Karen, his sister Rosalie Groot and his brothers Donald and Michael. His grand children Adam Scruggs, Trebor and Ross Barnes and his great grandchildren, Landon and Chase Scruggs and Tripp and Avery Barnes.
Interment with military honors will be at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Tx. Graveside service is on November 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM.
