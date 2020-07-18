Interment services for Ok “Margo” Ridgle, 80, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Ridgle died July 9, 2020.
She was born Nov. 14, 1939, in South Korea.
Mrs. Ridgle was a beloved mom, grandma and great-grandma.
Mrs. Ridgle met her husband and best friend Jimmy in 1963, while he was serving in the U.S. Army. They married shortly after. Their journey together included parenthood, touring several military installations (domestic and abroad), retirement, and starting a family business. They were married for 46 years until his death in 2009.
Mrs. Ridgle was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ridgle.
Survivors include her daughter, Marry Smith; grandson, Jimmy Smith; and great-grandsons, Jayson and Dayshawn.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
