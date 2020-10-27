Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.