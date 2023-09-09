Graveside services for Oleta Faye Shannon will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Kemp Cemetery in Kemp, Oklahoma.
Mrs. Shannon died Sept. 1, 2023, after a long battle with illness.
She was born Dec. 24, 1940, in Hendrix, Oklahoma, to her loving parents George and Letha Fann.
A beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Oleta grew up in Oklahoma and attended school there.
Throughout her life, Oleta dedicated herself to the service industry. She worked in the kitchen at Fort Hood Military Base and later at Kmart in retention. It was at Kmart where she would often get in trouble for fearlessly approaching shoplifters. Oleta’s fearlessness and determination truly knew no bounds.
Known for her spirited personality, Oleta was a spitfire who loved her family and friends fiercely. If anyone made her girls cry, she would famously ask, “Who do I need to beat up?” Her blunt way of responding and long talks will be fondly remembered by those who knew her best. Despite her tough exterior, Oleta had a heart of gold.
Oleta had a number of hobbies and interests that brought joy to her life. She had a deep love for animals and was particularly passionate about Dallas Cowboys football. Watching the Cowboys play filled her with excitement and enthusiasm.
One of Oleta’s proudest accomplishments was her children and grandchildren. She treasured every moment spent with them and was their biggest cheerleader in life.
The family would like to thank Oleta’s hospice nurse, Jasmine, and Creekside Terrace in Belton for the amazing care they gave her.
Mrs. Shannon was preceded in death by her parents, George and Letha Fann; her true love Willy Walton; her son Ronnie Walton; her brothers Billy Fann and Bobby Fann; her sisters Dorothy Stubbfield, Katherine Stubbfield, Rebecca Sinor and Jane Fann; and her beloved dogs T-Bone, Ribeye, and Patty Cakes, who brought her so much joy during their time together.
She is survived by her sons Christopher Walton Sr. and his wife Laurie, of Corsicana, and Philip Walton of Telford, Tenn.; her daughter, Yavonne Walton Gendron and her husband Roger, of Harker Heights; her sister Nadine Laughlin of Denison; her grandchildren, Dustin Walton and his wife Ginger, Genna Rowell and her husband Devin, Christopher Walton Jr. and his wife Jenni, Chanz Gendron and his wife Atlanta, Nathan Gendron and his wife Myranda, and Brian Gendron and his wife Angie; as well her great-grandchildren, Lukas Gendron, Riley Flint, Logan Gendron, Rio Walton, Ridge Walton; and her cherished nieces, nephews, family members, and friends who will forever carry her memory in their hearts.
In honoring Oleta’s memory, let us remember the strength she displayed throughout her life. Her fearless nature and unwavering love for her family and friends serve as an inspiration to us all. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
