Funeral services for Olive Katherine Cook, 77, of Kempner, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Interment burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Cook died Sept. 3, 2020 at her home.
She was born Nov. 23, 1942, in Columbus, Ohio, to Gus Morris Peyton and Olive Hennigsen Peyton.
She attended Columbus Business School, where she met and married her husband, Paul Cook, in November 1961 upon his completion of Army basic training. Kathy started her career as a Department of the Army civilian as a claims specialist with the Judge Advocate General (JAG). She had a civil service career that spanned over 40 years at numerous military installations, culminating with her retirement at Fort Hood in 2015.
Kathy’s love for reading was passed down to her grandkids.
Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Olive Peyton and her sister Cheryl.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Cook; sons Charles and Steve; sisters Barbara Burton, Carol Bristol, Joyce Snider; brother, Gus Peyton II; and her grandkids, Alette, Scooter and Duncan Cook.
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in her honor can be made to Little Free Library.
Offer condolences at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com.
