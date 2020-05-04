A memorial service for Minister Oliver James, 74, of Copperas Cove will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Mr. James died on April 25, 2020, in Temple. He was born April 14, 1946, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Visitation is from 11 to 11:30 a.m. before the service at the funeral home.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
Current COVID-19 restrictions limit visitors to groups of only 10 people at a time allowed inside. When one person leaves, another may enter, and a minimum of 6-feet social distancing will be expected and enforced at service and visitation.
