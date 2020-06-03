Services for Olivia Artis, 88, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen.
Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Artis died May 27, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.
She was born Aug. 19, 1931, in Wichita Falls.
Visitation is from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
