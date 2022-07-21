Memorial services for retired 1st Lt. Omar Khalil Wilson, 32, of Newport News, Virginia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Miracle Temple, Newport News, Virginia. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Virginia.
Mr. Wilson died July 2, 2022.
