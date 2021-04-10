Ona Armstrong Campbell

A private family graveside service for Ona “Nana” Armstrong Campbell, 75, of Killeen, will be held at a later date.
Ona died April 4, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple surrounded by her family.
She was born March 12, 1946, to Sam and Alma Armstrong.
When her parents brought her home to meet her big brother, Don Armstrong, little did they know she would have the gift of gab and brag about him and his accomplishments every chance she got.
The family spent her early years living at Camp Hood and later moved to Killeen, where she graduated from Killeen High School in 1964. She was a baton twirler and a proud Roo.
She married James (Jim) “Pop/Paw Paw” Campbell and they raised four children while living in Killeen, Germany and New Mexico.
Ona spent most of her adult life working in the financial industry and retired from Texas Partners in 2006.
Ona loved her co-workers and employees like family. She also cherished the many customers/members she had the pleasure of serving over the years. She never met a stranger, loved people, and could talk for hours (mainly about her family).
As one of her former co-workers said, “She loved her family, and I knew you guys before I met you.”
Nana had only one hobby and that was her family. She was their greatest cheerleader and supporter of academics, sports, clubs, and all their life endeavors.
Nana always had the warm hugs and kisses for the good times and in those trying times as well. She always said she had the best husband ever who treated her like a queen and gave her everything she could have ever hoped for, including four children.
Ona Campbell is preceded in death by her father and mother, Sam and Alma Armstrong; her sister-in-law, Marcia N. Armstrong; granddaughter, Ona Marie Campbell; great-granddaughter, Audrey Ona Campbell-Delgado-Wells.
Survivors include her husband, James Campbell; her daughters, Alma Campbell and Kimberly Campbell-Delgado; her sons Stephen F. Campbell and his wife, Cindy; and Sam A. Campbell; grandchildren: Stephen P. Campbell, Samuel J. Campbell and his fiancée, Megan Williams; Deanna Campbell; Sam Campbell, Jr.; Savannah Ona Campbell-Peery and her husband, Kris Peery; Eryn Campbell; Ethan Campbell; Travis Argabright; and Trisha Clanton and husband, Kurt; Great- grandchildren: Stetson Campbell-Delgado; Beau Campbell-Peery; Madison Clanton; Peyton Clanton; Addison Prettyman; Emory Prettyman; and great-grandpup, Terpanga.
She also leaves behind her brother, Don Armstrong; loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, a host of longtime friends she considered family, many who adopted her as their own Nana, and lastly, her beloved dog, MeMe, who still waits for her to come in the door.
The Campbell family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, thoughts and prayers. It is a true testament to the number of lives Ona (Nana) touched.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
