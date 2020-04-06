A private burial for Opal Lee Burkes Beall, 89, of Abline, will be held Wednesday in Copperas Cove.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service to celebrate Mrs. Beall’s life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Beall died April 4, 2020, in Abilene. She was born in Lampasas County on Feb. 7, 1931, to Joseph Benjamin “Jodie” Burkes and Minnie Alice (Whitehead) Burkes.
She attended school in the area around Copperas Cove. Opal married the love of her life, Gaylion Kyle “G.K.” Beall, on March 27, 1948.
Opal graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from McMurry College in in Abilene in 1964. Following graduation, she taught in the Winters Independent School District. In 1968, the family moved from Winters to Iowa Park, Texas. Opal returned to college earning a Master of Education from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls in 1971.
Over time she acquired certifications to be a counselor, language and/or learning disabilities teacher, an educational diagnostician, and a professional educational supervisor.
In 1991, Opal was given special recognition for her outstanding accomplishments in the field of Special Education as well as several other awards. Opal worked for many years, retiring in 1991 as an Educational Diagnostician Supervisor for the West Wichita County Co-op.
After retirement, Opal and G.K. moved to Copperas Cove to be near family and friends. They enjoyed traveling together all over the United States and enjoyed discovering and eating at restaurants along the highways.
Opal also served as a volunteer at the Hope Pregnancy Center in Copperas Cove. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the local chapter of the Texas Retired Teachers Association.
Opal was an accomplished seamstress, and enjoyed crocheting, reading and doing crossword puzzles. After moving to Abilene in 2010 with her special dog, Hank, to be near her daughter, they spent many enjoyable hours crafting, scrapbooking and doing jigsaw puzzles together.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jodie and Alice Burkes; four brothers, Joseph Thomas “J.T.” Burkes, John Howard Burkes, Joe Gene Burkes, Haywood Burkes; two sisters, Bobbie J (Burkes) Brown, Juanita Pearl (Burkes) Adams; and her husband of 60 years, G.K. Beall.
Survivors include one daughter, Gayla Neal and husband Bill of Abilene; two granddaughters, Nicole Todd (Charles) of Fate, Texas, and Joy Chhay (Alex) of Leander; one great-grandson, Magnus Chhay of Leander, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be all day Tuesday at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene before being taken to Copperas Cove. Memorials may be given to the National Alzheimer’s Association, the National Kidney Foundation or a charity of your choice.
The family of Opal Beall wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the people at Mesa Springs Nursing facility who cared for her during her stay there, especially the kind, caring phenomenal nurses.
Memories may be shared, and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
The Hamil Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
