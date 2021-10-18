Graveside services for Orville Leland Cornell, 81, of Killeen will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Central Texas State Cemetery with full military honors.
Mr. Cornell died on Oct. 12. 2021, in the VA Hospital in Temple. He was born on April 5, 1940 to Lee Ernest Cornell and Elsie Hughes Cornell in Viola, Wis.
After graduating high school in 1959, Orville joined the United States Army. He served in Vietnam and returned to the U.S. after serving overseas. He was proud of his military service. He retired honorably attaining the rank of Sgt. 1st Class. He then worked for the Civil Service at Fort Hood. He loved life and had a passion to help and build. He always kept busy to the end. He loved all of his family and accepted us the way we were. Orville was an amazing, loving, kind, and an always caring man.
He is survived by his loving wife Nina and stepdaughter Tiffany. Survivors include his sisters Rose Johanna and Gena of Wisconsin, his daughter Jennifer and husband John, and his grandson Ethan. Survivors also include members of his step family Karin Flesch and Daniel Kolthoff with children Makayla Deandre and Asherah. He will be missed and we will cherish his memories always.
Affordable Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
