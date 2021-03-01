Services for Oscar Herrera, 67, of Moody, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Iglesia Torre Fuerte Church in Temple with Pastor Manuel Guerrero officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.
Mr. Herrera died Feb. 25, 2021, in a local hospital. He was born Oct. 31, 1953, in Mason.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 5, at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
