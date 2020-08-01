Otilija Jackson

Graveside services for Otilija Milda Jackson, 97, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Jackson died July 30, 2020, at her home in Killeen.
She was born April 8, 1923, in Riga, Latvia.
Otilija was married to Leland Jackson, who passed away in 1993, after 48 years of marriage.
Being a military wife of a soldier who served in three wars, she was tasked with raising her three boys.
Otilija’s faith and expressions of love for her family were without end.
She laughed when we were happy and cried when we were sad.
Those who met her instantly liked her and many loved her.
Otilija had a deep love for animals.
She was a generous soul, often giving to strangers and local charities.
While she will be dearly missed, her love will live on in those whose lives she touched.
Survivors include her sons, Andres Jackson of Austin, Robert and Thomas Jackson of Killeen; daughters-in-law, Patricia Jackson of Killeen and Lynn Perroux of Dallas; grandchildren, Tamara Jackson of Dallas and Melissa Vargas of Dallas; and son-in-law, Luis Vargas of Dallas.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.