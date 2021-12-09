A memorial service will be held for Rev. Otto Brillinger at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 922 Lutheran Church Road, on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Mr. Brillinger died on Sept. 5, 2021. He was born on April 11, 1931.
Rev. Otto served Immanuel for three years and then retired. In retirement, he served as a missionary to Nigeria, Lithuania, Kazakhstan and Spain. He was a faithful servant for the Lord.
A reception will follow the service.
