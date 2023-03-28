Services for Owen Duffy, 50, of Harker Heights, are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple. His body was honorably donated to science and his cremated remains will be returned to the family with an inurnment.
Mr. Duffy died on March 23, 2023, at his home.
