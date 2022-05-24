Graveside services with military honors for retired Sgt. 1st Class Owen Thomas Free, Sr., 86, of Harker Heights, will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Free died May 20, 2022.
He was born March 3, 1936, in Coffee County, Alabama.
Mr. Free met and fell in love with his wife, Jeanette, at a young age. They married on Aug. 6, 1955, and had two children.
Owen served his country for 23 years, worked as a volunteer police officer for the Harker Heights Police Department and worked security for Mobil Chemical Company and Tenneco.
No matter where they were stationed, Owen always found a church home for his family and served many years as a deacon. His love for God never faltered. He, along with his wife, enjoyed square dancing for many years.
Mr. Free is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Dora Jeanette Free.
Survivors include his son, Owen Thomas Free Jr. of Harker Heights; his daughter, Felicia Ayala and her husband, Juan Ayala of Harker Heights; a brother, Charles Free of Basin, Alabama; grandsons Russ Hall and Ray Hall of Harker Heights, Juan Ayala of Huntsville, Alabama, Tommy Free of Dallas, Texas, granddaughters Natasha Woitunski and Misty Grenier of Massachusetts, Jeannie Helms of Aledo, and Courtney Everts of Copperas Cove; 17 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.