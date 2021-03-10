Pamela Nicholson
Pamela Nicholson, age 60, died on January 1, 2021; and was born in Temple, TX, on April 21, 1959. She was a daughter to her loving parents, Rogna and Louis Robison. She was preceded in death by her mother Rogna Robison, her brother Terry Robison, her nephew L.W. Robison, and her great aunt Tressie Townley. Her father Louis Robison passed days after her passing. Pamela Nicholson is survived by her children James Nicholson and Pamela Nunes (P.J.). She is also survived by her grandchildren McKenzie and Kennedy Nunes, Malakai NunesMcPherson, Ethan and Theodore Aros-Nunes, Zach and Hunter Manthie, Sasha Hoppe, Cash and Lucky Nicholson, and Nasir Rashid. She is also survived by her stepmother Barbara Robison and her brothers and sisters, Louis Neil Robison Jr. (Sue), Dwight Craig Robison (Tiffany), Larry Robison (Barbara), Kenneth Murphy (Rose), Joseph Murphy, Susan Murphy (Charise), Patrick Murphy, Ashley Robison, Rosie Schultz (Michael), Jonathan Robison, Joe Robison, Mikel Robison, and Charlie Robison. Pamela Nicholson lived a simple life. She loved her family and would do anything for them. She truly did the best she could with the little she had. She often helped the elders in her neighborhood with errands and rides to appointments. She has left a hole in our lives that cannot be filled. Her wings were ready. In lieu of donations to the family, we ask that all donations be made to the Killeen Food Care Center. All flowers can be sent to Milani Woods LLC: In the care of the Nunes Family Memorial, 1100 Old Nolanville Rd, Nolanville, TX 76559.
