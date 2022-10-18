Pat Harvey Kern

Pat Harvey Kern

A life celebration for Pat Harvey Kern, 85, of Temple will be held on Friday 11 a.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.

Mr. Kern died Oct. 12, 2022, at a facility in Temple where he was receiving treatment.

