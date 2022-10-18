A life celebration for Pat Harvey Kern, 85, of Temple will be held on Friday 11 a.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Kern died Oct. 12, 2022, at a facility in Temple where he was receiving treatment.
He was born Dec. 7, 1936, in the small Texas panhandle town of Wellington to Harley and Ruth Arlo Kern.
He was the youngest of four, with two elder sisters, Ardis and Adelle, and an older brother, Jim. His family eventually moved to Temple so their father could be closer to his profitable hog farm. Harker Heights now encompasses this farm and is named in honor of its founder, Harley Kern.
The family moved to Killeen during his 9th-grade year where he attended Killeen High School. Pat became known for his athletic abilities and very large stature, making him easy to spot on the football field.
As captain of his team his senior year, he and his teammates along with their coaches were honored to participate in the 1954 state playoffs. Although it wasn’t a win for the team that year, the Kangaroo football team of 1991, “settled the score for ‘54.”
This win for the Roos was a huge source of pride for Pat. While in high school, he also met the love of his life, Bonnie Mierzwik. After they graduated in 1955, they were married a year later at the First Baptist Church of Killeen. They were married almost 59 years before Bonnie’s death in 2015.
Mr. Kern could have pursued a college football career and played for either Baylor or Texas A&M University, but Pat had a vision, even as a young man, for the land his family owned. He became a land developer and an entrepreneur and is considered a founding father of Harker Heights, Texas.
Pat’s greatest passions were the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed sharing these activities with his family and friends. Pat and Bonnie were known for getting away to their cabin in Colorado for trips of solitude, fishing, and hunting. But their greatest joy was sharing that cabin with family and friends where many precious memories were made.
Pat is preceded in death by his loving wife, Bonnie Kern, a daughter, Sheri Arti Kern, his parents, Harley and Ruth Arlo Kern, and his two sisters and brother, Ardis, Adelle, and Jim.
Left with loving memories are his two children, daughter Stacie Dishon, husband George, son Patrick Kern and wife Krista, grandchildren, Jacqueline Sulak, husband Cody, Alex Dishon, wife Annette, Chase Kern, wife Erin, and Ty Kern. Two great-grandsons, Rhett Sulak and Thomas Kern. Sister-in-law, companion, and confidante after our mother’s passing, Barbara Clore, and several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Family visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mr. Kern’s honor and memory can be made to the Catch-A-Dream foundation at catchadream.org. Catch-A-Dream is a national, charitable, non-profit 501(c)(3) foundation, that provides once-in-a-lifetime dream hunting and fishing trips to children across the United States and Canada, age 18 and younger, who suffer from life-threatening illnesses.
