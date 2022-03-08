PATRICIA ANN SIMPSON
Patricia Ann Simpson passed from this life on March 2, 2022. Ann was born on December 16, 1946 in Sheffield, Alabama to Woodrow Odis Wanner and Mary Frances Wanner, nee Hester, and grew up on Hawk Pride Mountain, Tuscumbia, Alabama. Ann graduated from Cherokee High School in 1965. She married William Buster Simpson on April 30, 1966 and joined him on his various military assignments. Ann made her home in Killeen, Texas upon her husband's retirement from the Army in 1986 but Hawk Pride Mountain was always the home of her heart.
Ann was an almost life-long member of the Church of Christ. She fervently loved her Lord and her family and selflessly served the Church, her friends and her community.
Ann began the only Alzheimer's support groups in the Killeen-Harker Heights area in 2001 and led groups for more than 15 years until hindered by her own health issues. Ann was active in the Killeen Chamber of Commerce for years and was an Ambassador multiple years. She loved animals and supported animal shelters, especially the no-kill shelters. She often said if she could she would be the neighborhood dog/cat lady. She loved working in her yard and had an amazing green thumb.
She was preceded in death by husband, Buster Simpson, parents Woodrow and Frances Wanner, and brothers Jimmy Neal Wanner and Don H. Wanner. Ann is survived by daughter Rebeca Carter and husband Jim, daughter Rachel Wilson and husband Randy, son William Simpson and wife Amanda, grandson Christopher Carter and wife Candice, granddaughter Amanda Simpson, grandson Cody Simpson and wife Sydney, grandson Garett Wilson and wife Samantha, great-granddaughter Annaleigh Niswonger, great-grandson Andrew Wilson, great-granddaughter Scarlett Simpson, aunt Shelby Jean Hester, uncle Robert Junior Hester, niece Casey Wanner Speegle and family, nephew Adam Wanner, and numerous step-grandchildren, relatives, Church family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Southside Church of Christ, 1505 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX 76541. Honorary pall bearers: Christopher Carter, Cody Simpson, Garett Wilson, Jim Carter, Randy Wilson, Adam Wanner
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in the form of donations to animal shelters or the Alzheimer's Association.
