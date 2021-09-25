Patricia Ann Willie Flynn
Patricia Ann Willie Flynn,
of Cameron, passed away Friday, September 10th, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held: Sunday, October 10th, 2-4pm at the Legion Hut in Ledbetter Park, Cameron, TX.
Pat was born September 28th, 1941 to Josephine Glaser Willie and Albert Willie. She spent many days of her childhood making treasured memories on the family farm with cousins she adored. Pat worked in customer service throughout her life. She was a caring and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandma and friend. Pat was full of mischief, laughter, advice, and always had a ready smile to share. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church of Buckholts.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents: Josephine Willie Dawson and Albert Willie. She is survived by her loving husband, Harold W. Flynn; son, Scott W. (Linda) Gresak; daughter, Tammy Spink; grandchildren, Kaylan Spink, Lauren Gresak, Dede Westbrook, Ashlyn Spink, and Marly Spink; along with her great grand- children, who all brought her so much joy.
Memorials can be made to Wounded Warriors Project.
