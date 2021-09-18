Funeral services for Patricia Ann Beach will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Beach died Sept. 13, 2021, and is with her Lord and her beloved husband, who died Aug. 29, 2021.
She retired from AAFES after 37 years of dedication, leadership, and loyal service that was accompanied by several awards that consisted of AAFES Honors for Excellence and Commanders Coins. She retired on May 11, 2012.
She never lost her ways and was tenacious to keep her traditions alive… don’t dream of stepping in her house with your shoes, no sweeping around her feet, don’t honk your horn as it is RUDE instead throw a shaka, and she always gave the gift of a lei ‘a hui hou.’
Patsy savored the moments and took every opportunity to get together with her Ohana for a barbecue, navigating the United States in her house on wheels, or just trying to get her grandchildren to continue growing the Beach brood with more great grandbabies. Oh, how she cherished and adored her family.
She was a connoisseur of the finer things in life such as Spam, the prized ham-in-a-can, that was balanced atop a lump of white rice, complete with a seaweed wrapper, or snuggled next to a serving of sausage and scrambled eggs. She never passed up an opportunity to put a pineapple on a ham or hunt down some Kalua pork.
Pat was awesome at crocheting or sewing anything you wanted; however, that trait, as hard as she tried never made its way to us. She had many projects in the works and could maneuver that small hook like no one’s business.
She is a beautiful renegade that took fashion advice from no-one with her trademark green Palaka (plaid) shirts, purposively coiffed hair, and well stocked pristine white shoes that could be compared to no other. She knew that the material of the Palaka was more than cloth sewn together, it is and was her identity and culture.
Pat had a love for gardening and believed in malama aina, taking care of the land. Her passion was evident by the conjuring of homemade ant sprays or deer repellent (yes the ones dad was feeding) all the while scooting around on her rolling garden seat. She was an incredible do-it-yourselfer long before it was cool, just make sure you read the bottles before using any of her vinegar, cooking oil, or dishwashing detergent.
She never missed an opportunity to sing like she was making her debut at the Grand Ole Opry especially if she was in church belting out a hymn or doing a spontaneous sing-a-long to secure her spot as one of Elvis’ troupe.
Pat was very passionate about her Dallas Cowboys and made sure that she was there for every fumble, every dink and dunk, every overthrow, and every missed field goal. She is a petite women in stature; however, when the Cowboys won, the earth would shake and the world would hear the ultimate cheerleader hooting and hollering “How Bout Them Cowboys?”….yeah she wasn’t as quiet as you think.
An island girl at heart that was extremely proud of her heritage, her life, and most of all her family that she will be waiting for while she crochets us all mittens and blankies.
Aloha makou ia ‘oe mai ane’i a hiki i ke ao pau ʻ’ole.
Survivors include her two daughters, four grandchildren, two grandchildren-in-laws, five great grand babies, her brother and two sisters and tons of nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday the funeral home.
