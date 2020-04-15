Private funeral services for Patricia Beebe, 79, will be held Friday at Killeen Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Ms. Beebe died April 10, 2020, in Round Rock.
She was born May 19, 1940, in Anderson, South Carolina, to Kathleen and Harlbert Spearman.
Patricia was married to Robert Beebe for more than 40 years until his passing.
Patricia worked for AAFES for more than 30 years until she retired. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an active member of New Sunset Community Church in Killeen.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Kathleen and Harlbert Spearman; husband Robert Beebe; granddaughter Coralee Wheeler; and great-granddaughter Nadalee McCarter.
Pat is survived by her brother, Bert, and his wife, Donna Kay Spearman; her daughter, Cheryl; granddaughter Catherine Hillegeist; former son in-law Perry Hillegeist; son Mitchell and his wife, Crystal Wheeler; grandchildren Gregory II, Crysteena, and Samantha; daughter Lori and her husband, Wes Sevedge; grandchildren Christopher, Erin, Hunter and Jordan; daughter Pamela and her husband, Pat Knapp; grandchildren, Hagen and Ashlynn; and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dearest and most precious friends, Ola Mae and Robert Davis.
