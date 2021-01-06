Private family services for Patricia Sue Dick, 69, of McGregor, will be at a later date.
Mrs. Dick died Jan. 1, 2021, in the comfort of her home.
She was born Dec. 29, 1951, to Agnes and Eugene Dick in Tampa, Florida.
Crotty Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
