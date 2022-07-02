Patricia Gray

Graveside services for Patricia Ann (Flynn) Gray, 67, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Gray died June 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 7, 1955, to the late Hubert and Patricia McKay Flynn in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Patricia grew up an Army brat, being moved all over the place with her father’s service. She graduated from high school in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She married Richard Gray in September of 1975 in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Patricia worked as a logistics clerk at AAFES for 36 years, retiring in July of 2021.
Patricia had one interest in life, and it was being a Girl Scout trainer and mentor. She loved the Copperas Cove troops and was a part of helping them for over 20 years.
Mrs. Gray was preceded in death by her parents and brother.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Richard Gray; son, Franklin Gray and wife Vanessa; daughter, Laura Gray; grandchildren, Sarina, Krista, Janell and Hudson Gray, and Lawrence Zavoina; and sisters, Toni Greene of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Edna Bonnes of Tacoma, Washington, and Mary Hollister of New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family quests that a donation be made to a Copperas Cove Girl Scout Troop.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
