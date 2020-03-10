A funeral service for Patricia Jean Sanders Reeves, 80, of Killeen will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Killeen. Interment with full military honors will follow at the Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Reeves died March 6, 2020, in the VA Hospital in Temple with her loving family by her side.
She was born Nov. 3, 1939, to Coy and Armilda Downing Sanders.
Survivors include her brother George Richard Rowley of Kansas; son Kenneth of Killeen, Roger MacDonald and spouse Elizabeth McDonald and Armilda “Millie” Reeves McKell of Killeen; four grandchildren, Ian and Sanna-Belle and Travis, and Jacob.
She was preceded in death by her eternal companion and husband; her parents; and sister, Opal Nancy Bush.
A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
