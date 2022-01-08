A private family Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia Joanne Libersky, 86, of Killeen, will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple.
Mrs. Libersky died Dec. 8, 2021, in Harker Heights.
She was born Jan. 2, 1935, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of the arrangements.
