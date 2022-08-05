Patricia Lee Yarbrough
Our beloved mother, Patricia Lee Yarbrough, passed away July 20, 2022 at the age of 75. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held August 6th at her residence, 3111 Chisholm Trl. in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.