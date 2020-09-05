Funeral services for Patricia Ann Lewallen, 72, of Copperas Cove, were held Aug. 29, 2020 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Lewallen died Aug. 22, 2020, in Temple.
She was born July 21, 1948, in Corpus Christi and Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove was in charge of the arrangements.
